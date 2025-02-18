The Ministry of Steel held a day-long Chintan Shivir on the future of India's steel sector(Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Steel organized Chintan Shivir, a day-long session focused on the future of India's steel sector, at Hotel Taj West End, Bengaluru.

The event brought together Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE)leaders under the Ministry of Steel to deliberate on key industry topics and shape a path forward, according to the Ministry of Steel.

The gathering was graced by H. D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries (virtually), along with Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, as Chief Guest. Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, and CPSE heads also participated, reinforcing a unified approach towards industry growth.

The inaugural ceremony featured insights from dignitaries, followed by key sessions on iron ore utilisation, National Steel Policy 2025, speciality steel, and operational efficiency and cost reduction strategies. Engaging discussions allowed all attendees to participate actively, the Ministry of Steel said.

Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma emphasised aligning with the National Steel Policy's goals: "Let us work towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by achieving 300 MT of steel production capacity by 2030. Steel is vital for economic growth, and we must focus on increasing domestic production, optimising iron ore resources, and producing speciality steels for key sectors."

Sandeep Poundrik highlighted the importance of industry excellence, self-reflection, and continuous learning. "This forum provides an opportunity to enhance operational efficiencies and foster innovation, ensuring sustainable and impactful growth."

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the official website for India Steel 2025, which will take place from 24 to 26 April 2025. Additionally, 35 young managers from CPSEs were introduced as future industry leaders tasked with driving efficiency and cost optimisation.

The Chintan Shivir concluded with CPSEs' collective commitment to strengthen India's steel sector globally. The event marked a crucial step in uniting stakeholders, fostering strategic discussions, and laying the foundation for a resilient and competitive steel industry. (ANI)

