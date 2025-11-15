Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna today, days after the declaration of the Bihar Assembly election results. Paswan extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Chief Minister on the NDA's resounding majority in the state.

Chirag Paswan, who is one of the prominent faces of the NDA's Bihar campaign, described his meeting with the Chief Minister as "cordial and constructive." He said on X that the people of Bihar have given a decisive mandate in favour of the NDA, reflecting their trust in the coalition's leadership and development-oriented politics.

Speaking after the meeting, Paswan stated that the NDA's victory is a testament to the collective effort of all alliance partners and the public's strong support for stability and progress.

He added that the new government would work with renewed commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people and accelerate the pace of development across the state.

Paswan also said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's experience and administrative capabilities will play a crucial role in shaping Bihar's future. "I conveyed my warm wishes to Nitish Kumar ji and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the NDA government will continue to deliver on its promises," he said.

The meeting holds significance as the NDA partners now prepare to form a stable government following their substantial electoral victory.

Chirag Paswan also praised the people of Bihar for participating in record numbers during the election, stating that the high voter turnout reflects a strong desire for good governance and growth.

The Chief Minister, according to officials present, thanked Paswan for his support and acknowledged the contribution of all NDA allies in securing the mandate.

Nitish Kumar reportedly assured that the new government would work inclusively and prioritise policies aimed at uplifting every section of society.

With this meeting, the NDA leadership in Bihar has begun its post-election coordination, signalling a unified approach as the alliance prepares to take governance responsibilities for the next term.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state; meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.NDA secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) - one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

