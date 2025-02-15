Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday visited the ongoing Mahakumbh with his family and took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. He praised the Uttar Pradesh administration for efficiently managing the grand event.

"I have come here with full devotion to my family... We wanted to come here for a long time... I pray to god to bless everyone... The arrangements have been amazing despite the scale of the event," Paswan told ANI.

After taking a dip in the Sangam, Paswan wished for peace and prosperity for all.

"It is my great fortune to come here and bathe in the confluence. I wish that all the wishes of the devotees who come here with their wishes are fulfilled. I wish that everyone's life should be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity," Paswan told reporters.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took a dip at Triveni Sangam with his family and described the religious gathering as a symbol of India's profound spiritual and cultural heritage.

"This Mahakumbh of religion, spirituality, and culture is divine. There is divine energy here. We pray to Maa Ganga that her blessings remain on all of us," Birla told ANI.

Many pilgrims visit the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela to take a holy dip in the sacred Sangam. Over 9.21 million devotees took a dip in the Sangam till 2 PM, as per the data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the data, nearly 9.02 million people visited the Mahakumbh today, and over 200,000 Kalpwasis remain at the banks of the sacred rivers.

More than 501 million people have taken holy dips in the Sangam as of February 14.

Over 2.79 lakh passengers boarded trains from Prayagraj railway station by 6 am on Saturday, as the Mahakumbh continued to draw massive crowds, according to Indian Railways.

On Friday (February 14), over 10.47 lakh passengers travelled on 328 trains from Prayagraj.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described his visit to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as an emotional moment for him. Speaking to ANI, he said that the world's largest religious gathering exemplifies India's collective spirit. (ANI)

