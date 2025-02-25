Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 25 (ANI): Chittorgarh MP and former Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi has been nominated as the Chairman of the Petition Committee in the Lok Sabha.

The 15-member Petition Committee of the Lok Sabha will be chaired by MP Joshi, with 14 other MPs appointed as members.

The members include Anto Antony, Mitesh Patel Bakabhai, Sukhdev Bhagat, Raju Bista, Gurmeet Singh, Bastipati Nagaraju, Dr Rajkumar Sangwan, Kamaljeet Shehrawat, Manju Sharma, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Abhay Kumar Sinha, and Rajmohan Unnithan.

Currently, MP Joshi is a member of the Public Undertakings Committee and the Energy Committee of Parliament. He previously served as the Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Multi-State Cooperative Society (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Petition Committee of the Lok Sabha plays a crucial role in addressing public grievances submitted through petitions.

Its responsibilities include examining petitions, seeking government responses, preparing reports, recommending actions, reviewing ministry perspectives, and ensuring citizens' rights are upheld.

Rajasthan leader CP Joshi expressed his gratitude after being appointed as the Chairman of the Petition Committee in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for their trust and support.

"I express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, and Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota!"," he posted on X.

CP Joshi on Monday also visited the village of Mayra in the Chittorgarh assembly constituency to inspect the opium crop, as he posted on X.

During his visit, he interacted with the local families and participated in the process of chirai (harvesting) in the opium fields. (ANI)

