Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Chopal police station in Shimla district has been ranked among top 10 police stations of the country by Home Ministry based on parameters such as crime prevention and pro-active measures and action taken against anti-social elements.

According to an official release by HP government, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the ranking was made on various parameters.

He said that disposal of cases, detection work, backend work, community policing and maintenance of law and order was also taken into consideration while assessing the achievement of the police stations.

He said that the SHO/Incharge of top-performing police stations in the country would be invited to make a short presentation about their achievements before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the conference to be held during November or December at New Delhi this year.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other officials for their achievements and expressed hope that they would keep the good work going and bring laurels to the state. (ANI)

