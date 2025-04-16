New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper deal case, being kept with a desperate accused, Shahnawaz, in Tihar Jail.

The court directed the Jail Superintendent to appear in person and explain the circumstances.

"Superintendent jail is directed to appear in person to explain how such a desperate accused person (Shahnawaz) was kept together with Christian Michel James," Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal ordered on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, jail authorities filed a report on the measures taken to secure Christian Michel James.

On April 3, the Court had asked for a detailed report from jail authorities regarding James' security after he alleged that he was "poisoned". James alleged that there was an attempt to kill him by poisoning, and he had informed the court about it earlier. However, no FIR was lodged.

During the hearing, James said, "ED had been saying that I was not in danger. I want to put on record that I drank some of the poison they gave me in 2019, which I threw away. It is a pretty serious issue."

James alleged that there was an attempt to poison him in 2019 and expressed fears for his safety.

He also alleged that Shahnawaz had amazing access to hashish. "He had hashish every single night. I reported to the court. But no action was taken and eventually he did what I thought he did," said James.

The court noted that Shahnawaz had 41 complaints regarding his conduct in jail, raising concerns about the safety and security of Christian Michel James.

During the hearing, James told the Judge that he had not been given a table fan for two months. The court sought a report on James' safety and security and directed the jail authorities to provide him with one, citing the hot weather in Delhi.

The Judge said, "The Court had already allowed this. He is still an undertrial. The superintendent must provide this fan. He is from abroad. It is 42 degrees in Delhi."

James expressed doubts about getting bail, stating that no one would be brave enough to give him surety, and his passport was still awaited.

"I don't think anyone is brave enough to give me surety. Only distant relatives can give surety," he added.

He sought permission to attend church services and highlighted the difficulties he faces in jail.

Meanwhile, his lawyer Aljo K Joseph argued that the extradition treaty between India and the UK had not been made law, which could impact his case.

He complained of pain in his legs and requested a follow-up surgery, which the court ordered to be done at the orthopaedic ward of AIIMS hospital. (ANI)

