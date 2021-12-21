New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday claimed there has been a change in the thinking of the Christian community towards the Sangh over the years as they realised that they did not gain anything by "hating" the outfit.

A "new India is taking birth" with the change in the thinking of the Christian community in India towards the RSS and its idea of nationalism, he told reporters here on the sidelines of an event held to celebrate Christmas under the aegis of the Global Anglican Future Conference and Anglican Bishops Council of India.

This is the second such event the RSS leader has attended in the national capital within a week to celebrate Christmas with the community members along those from the Muslim and other communities.

On December 16, Kumar had attended an event organised by RSS-backed Bharatiya Christian Manch to celebrate Christmas at Nagaland House and called upon the attendees to spread the message of "religious harmony, brotherhood love and peace" while addressing the gathering.

When asked if the two events organised to celebrate Christmas were part of his efforts to reach out to the Christian community with an eye on the Goa Assembly polls due to be held early next year, Kumar said, "It is not linked to the elections. But, if it affects the elections, there is nothing wrong in it."

"Over the years, there has been a change in the thinking of Christians. They are realising that they hated the RSS and the nationalism but gained nothing and that those they voted for didn't get them anything.

"They are realising that the RSS and its (idea of nationalism) is quite different from what they earlier understood. A new India is taking birth," the RSS leader told reporters.

Earlier, while addressing the event which was attended by bishops from various parts of the country as well as religious leaders from Muslim and other communities, the RSS leader called upon the gathering to take a pledge that they would work towards creating at an atmosphere of religious peace, brotherhood, and respect for each others' religions.

"Today, there is a question before all of us as to whether we want a world with religious conflicts or a world without religious conflicts, gender discrimination, untouchability, cruelty. Thinking on these lines and acting on them will end conflicts," he said.

"India is the best place for this. Charity begins at home. If all Indians pledge that we will create religious peace, religious brotherhood, religious respect for each other and not religious fundamentalism, things will change," he said.

He called upon the people of various communities to follow their religion and pay respect to the other's religion.

"You will see every religion have so many works of literature that vehemently criticise others' religions. I sometimes see the literature of Radhaswami, Nirankari, Church, Sanatan, Arya Samaj, Sikhs -- none of them has left any opportunity to attack others," he said and asked, "When we are serving poisons, from where amrit (nectar) will come?"

