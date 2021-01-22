Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) The CIDCO on Friday said it is allotting 6,000 square metres of land at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to set up a Haj House.

The land is being allotted to facilitate Haj pilgrims as an international airport is being constructed in Navi Mumbai, it said.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the Maharashtra government's infrastructure agency, said in an official release that it had received a letter from the Union Minority Affairs Ministry, requesting it to allot a land, preferably near the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), for a Haj House and seasonal office of the Haj Committee.

"Accordingly, the CIDCO has approved to allot a plot admeasuring 6,000 square metres at Sector 38 in Kharghar with lease premium payable Rs 14,21,94,000 along with applicable miscellaneous charges and taxes," the release said.

