India News | CIK Conducts Raids Across J-K in Relation to Pak-terror Outfits and Sleeper Cell Networks

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Kashmir's Counter-Intelligence (CIK) on Wednesday conducted raids in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Sopore, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam and Bandipora in an effort to weed out sleeper cells, and curb 'radicalisation activities'.

The searches were conducted in relation to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, sleeper cell networks, and radicalisation activities, with a case registered under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, sections 15, 16, 17 and 19 of the UAPA Act, and section 7/25 of the Arms Act. (CIK) in Srinagar, according to officials.

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Meanwhile, on May 31, the joint anti-terror operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) entered its ninth day on Sunday in the dense forest areas of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, with security forces continuing efforts to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, is being carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. It was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

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The operation reached a critical stage on Thursday when heavy firing and shelling were reported from the Dorimal forest area. Security forces subsequently tightened the security perimeter and strengthened their presence across key routes in and around the dense forest zone.

Officials said reinforcements and logistical support have been rushed to the area to establish what they described as a "strong and impenetrable cordon".

The move is aimed at ensuring that suspected militants remain trapped within the designated area while search teams continue their operations.

The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant surveillance. Security agencies are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region. (ANI)

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