India News | Cine Style Smuggling Bid Foiled in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A joint team of police and forest officials foiled a bid to smuggle expensive teak planks, which were hidden in a pond, riverbanks and concealed in a backyard by taking a cue from the film 'Pushpa', at a village under Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR) in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh.

Following inputs about illegal storage of teak planks, a joint team of police and forest officials swung into action and conducted a search at village Sahebinkachhar, resulting in the recovery of the expensive timber from a pond and other places, informed Gariaband Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Varun Jain.

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Moreover, parts of a porcupine, traps, bombs, a petrol-powered chainsaw, three handsaws and sofa sets made of teak were recovered during the action, Jain informed.

It is to be mentioned here that fearing legal action, the accused persons hid the teak planks into a pond and backyard but the recovery was made with the help of a dog squad.

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The officer further informed that during the search exercise, a large number of illegal planks hidden into the pond and backyard were recovered. In this connection, one person has been arrested while seven are still at large. Prima-facie investigation suggests that illegal furniture manufacturing is taking place in collusion with teak smugglers from Odisha.

According to the DFO, the warrants have been issued against Chiman, son of Jayram Nagesh; Hari, son of Mangalram; Pustam, son of Gadharai; Upendra, son of Narayan; Rekhlal, son of Motiram; Sumersingh, son of Puran; and Jugraj Nagesh, son of Mayaram.

To hush up the crime, the accused persons have hidden the planks of teak and Bija into a small pond, riverbanks, backyard and other places. Based on the investigation and evidence collected, an offence against the accused persons has been registered, and a probe has been launched. (ANI)

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