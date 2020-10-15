Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Under Unlock-5, cinema halls were supposed to open in Uttarakhand on Thursday with 50 percent seating capacity, however, the cinema hall owners here have decided not to open the theaters till a new movie is released.

The cinema halls across the State continue to remain shut.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: 10 Killed, Transport Disrupted as Rains Wreak Havoc in Several Districts.

Speaking to ANI, Director Suyash Aggarwal of SilvercCity multiplex said that nobody will come here to watch old movies amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Today even if we open theaters, the expenses are more than the operating expenses revenue, so there is no sense in opening the cinema halls," said Aggarwal.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro, Razr 5G & More.

In Goa too, all the cinema hall owners have decided that no cinema will open there, similarly, there are many more states in the country where theaters are not opening, permission has not been granted to open cinema in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, he added.

"Uttarakhand Chief Minister has given permission to open the theaters but there are no new films releasing Currently, taxes are very high, no concession has been given to theaters even in lockdown, so it is not wise to open a cinema without a new movie releasing," said Aggarwal.

"Theaters have incurred huge losses due to the lockdown, it is very difficult to attract people to theaters until a big film is released," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)