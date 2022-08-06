Kochi, Aug 6 (PTI) The chief of integrated defence staff to the chairman of the chiefs of staff committee (CISC) Balabhadra Radha Krishna, along with the vice-chiefs of all three services, visited the southern naval command (SNC) and the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, the navy said on Saturday.

The navy said CISC was accompanied by General B S Raju, the Vice-Chief of the Army Staff, Vice- Admiral S N Ghormade, the Vice-Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, the Vice-Chief of the Air Staff, on August 5

"During their visit onboard IAC, they were briefed on the progress of activities related to commissioning of the ship. A walk around the compartments, along with readiness of activities, was presented," Navy said in a release.

It said a brief overview of various training facilities and infrastructure at the SNC was also provided along with a live demonstration of the water survival training facility at INS Garuda.

SNC chief M A Hampiholi interacted with the CISC and the service vice-chiefs during the visit.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal, also a well-known actor, visited the IAC today along with Major Ravi, a director in Malayalam film industry.

"The actor was invited as he is a Lt Colonel and he interacted with the staff of IAC and the Cochin Shipyard," a defence source said.

