New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for classes 10 and 12 due to reasons "beyond" its control, according to officials.

"CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order.

The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15.

