India News | CISF Conducts Odd Hour Mock Drill at Navi Mumbai Airport to Tackle Simulated Armed Attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted an odd hour mock drill at Navi Mumbai Airport to test emergency preparedness during late-hour contingencies.

The security exercise simulated a high-threat scenario involving an armed attack within the airport boundaries and the unlawful seizure of vital installations.

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During the operation, CISF personnel demonstrated swift response, tactical coordination and effective handling of the simulated threat scenario, underscoring CISF's unwavering commitment towards safeguarding critical airport infrastructure and ensuring seamless aviation security round the clock.

Earlier, CISF spearheaded a joint counter-terrorism mock exercise at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

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The large-scale security drill was organised under the direct supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) of the Aviation Security Group (ASG) Delhi to test emergency response and defence preparedness frameworks.

In a post on X, the Central Industrial Security Force said, "Top officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and key aviation stakeholders participated and coordinated the drill operations to ensure maximum readiness."

The post further stated, "The Joint Counter Terrorist Mock Exercise was conducted at IGI Airport, New Delhi, under the supervision of DIG/CASO ASG Delhi along with senior officers from CISF and stakeholders."

"Personnel from CISF, Delhi Police, NSG, BDDS, DFS, DIAL, BCAS, AAI and other agencies participated in the coordinated drill aimed at validating real-time crisis response mechanisms, strengthening inter-agency coordination and enhancing preparedness against emerging threats to airport security," the post added.

The post further stated that, "The exercise highlighted swift response, seamless coordination and operational readiness, reaffirming CISF's commitment towards robust aviation security and national preparedness." (ANI)

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