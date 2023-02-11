New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A CISF constable and two others have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 32 lakh by posing as police personnel, officials said on Saturday.

Four people allegedly robbed the man of wads of Rs 20 currency notes, amounting to Rs 32 lakh, on February 6. The complainant had received the money from a courier from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. After he received the consignment in the Sabzi Mandi area here, he was allegedly abducted by the four accused, who came in a car wearing police uniforms, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The complainant was taken to Ring Road, near Gopalpur, where he was thrown out of the car, police said.

The complainant told the police that he works at PD Gupta and Sons, Kacha Bagh, Chandni Chowk, which is engaged in the business of changing old and torn currency notes.

At around 12.30 pm on February 6, he had gone to Gokhale Market to collect a a consignment of new currency notes. After collecting five plastic bags containing the cash, he was on his way back to his office in an e-rickshaw, police said.

As he reached near a petrol pump, he was stopped by the four accused.

The accused asked the complainant to produce a bill and a copy of the GST bill for the cash he was carrying. When the complainant refused to oblige, the accused kept the five bags in their car and asked him to come to the Rohini police station to settle the matter, police said.

Near the Wazirabad flyover, the accused threw the complainant out of the car and fled with the case, police said.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. During the investigation, sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 392 (punishment for robbery) were added to the FIR, the DCP said.

Police explored every possibility related to a possible large-scale use of Rs 20 notes and it came to light that such notes are often used to garland the groom during a wedding.

Wholesale markets for such articles and those involved in this business were identified in areas such as Chandni Chowk, Moti Nagar, Najafgarh, Narela, Shahadra, Mahroli and Ghaziabad, police said.

On Thursday, police got information regarding a possible sale of such notes at the Shahdara market. A raid was conducted and a suspect was identified. Subsequently, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable deployed for metro security and two others were arrested, the DCP said, adding that efforts are on to recover the stolen amount.

