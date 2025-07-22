New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): In what is being described as the largest-ever gold smuggling attempt at Surat International airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) claimed to have successfully intercepted 28 kilograms of gold paste concealed on a middle-aged Indian couple.

The duo, residents of Gujarat, arrived on Air India Flight IX-174 from Dubai on the night of July 20.

During a security check, CISF personnel found the gold paste meticulously strapped around their midsections and upper torsos. Officials said the woman was carrying 16 kg of gold paste, while the man had 12 kg on him.

"Based on concentration levels of the paste, officials estimate the pure gold yield to be over 20 kg. This is likely the biggest gold haul in the airport's history," the CISF said in a statement.

According to the statement, a CISF intelligence staff member, deployed in plain clothes at the international arrival area, observed suspicious behaviour exhibited by a middle-aged Indian couple at around 10 pm on July 20.

"The duo, Gujarati residents, caught the officer's attention due to their unusual walking pattern and slight bulges around the abdominal area, which didn't match the natural body contour," the CISF statement mentioned.

Acting swiftly, the officer maintained discreet surveillance and alerted senior Customs officials to his observations.

"Based on his tip-off, Customs authorities conducted a detailed physical check of the couple, both dressed in traditional attire, the man in a shirt and trousers, and the woman in a salwar suit. What followed was a stunning discovery. A total of 28 kilograms of gold paste was found expertly strapped around their midsections and upper torsos," the CISF said.

An official close to the investigation, CISF statement points, "This is likely the biggest gold haul in the airport's history."

"The operation highlights the vital role of behavioural profiling and the strong synergy between CISF and Customs," it added. (ANI)

