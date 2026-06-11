India News | CISF Launches Cyber Security Training Programme for 35 Personnel at IIT Madras

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched a special cybersecurity training programme for its personnel, in line with the vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to create 5,000 Cyber Commandos.

The advanced course began on June 8 at IIT Madras Pravartak in Chennai and will continue for six weeks. A total of 35 CISF personnel are participating in the programme.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Delivery Worker Dies by Suicide Over Mounting Debts, Jumps From 13th Floor in Valsad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

According to CISF, the training will focus on critical areas including Network and Cloud Computing, Digital Forensics, Cyber Threat Identification, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Incident Response, and Legal Frameworks.

The initiative aims to strengthen the force's cyber capabilities and prepare specialised personnel to tackle emerging digital threats.

Also Read | Kota Mothers’ Deaths: Probe Finds Oxytocin Injection Vials Given After C-Sections Contained Water.

Earlier on May 29, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan chaired an operational review meeting to assess operational preparedness and security arrangements across the north sector and airport sector of the force.

Strengthening security preparedness, enhancing response capabilities through better inter-agency coordination, and adoption of advanced technologies for protection of critical infrastructure and civil aviation installations were among the key issues discussed in the meeting in the presence of senior officers and unit commanders of various units.

The review assumes significance in view of evolving security challenges in border and strategically sensitive regions, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat, the CISF said in a statement.

During the meeting, the force said, emphasis was laid on strengthening preparedness against emerging threats, including "drone-related challenges, anti-sabotage measures, and disaster response capabilities."

To counter low-altitude aerial threats effectively, the CISF has rolled out a phased "counter-drone training programme" for its personnel in close collaboration with the Indian Army.

Conducted at multiple specialised locations, the CISF stated, this program equips personnel with advanced capabilities to detect, track, and neutralise hostile Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAVs).

The meeting also reviewed joint training initiatives being undertaken with the Indian Army and other agencies in the areas of counter-terrorism, quick reaction response, and disaster management. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)