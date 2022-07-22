Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) A CISF personnel allegedly shot himself dead at the Kolkata airport on Friday evening, police said.

The body of Pankaj Kumar, a sub-inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood around 7.45 pm at the basement washroom meant for airport staff, they said.

His body was found after airport security personnel rushed to the washroom on hearing a gunshot, they added.

He has a gunshot wound on the forehead and his service pistol was found lying beside the body, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are questioning his colleagues and other airport staffers to ascertain why Kumar took his life.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

As the incident happened away from the passenger movement area, it did not cause any hindrance to airport operations, officials said.

