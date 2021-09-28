Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday nabbed a passenger with Marijuana (Ganja) weighing about 5.3 kg at Kolkata Airport.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Rohit Bidhuri of CISF, some suspicious image inside the hand baggage of the accused passenger was noticed.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Devdas Adhikari, who was supposed to travel to Port Blair by IndiGo Airlines Flight. On suspicion, the bag was sent for the physical check," said Bhiduri.

"Sub-Inspector Vijay Das of CISF checked the bag physically and found two suspicious packets weighing about 5.3 kg wrapped with black polythene. The packets were then checked through the drug detection kit which confirmed the suspicious item was Marijuana (Ganja)," he added.

Bidhuri also said that the matter was immediately informed to the Senior Officers of CISF and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the accused along with the seized Marijuana was handed over to the NCB.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

