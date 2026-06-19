India News | CISF Returns over Rs 22 Lakh to Commuters, Rescues 69 Missing Children in Delhi Metro Network in Last 6 Months

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Demonstrating exceptional integrity and public service, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has recovered and returned monetary valuables worth Rs 22,77,061 to passengers and reunited 69 missing or runaway children with their frantic families across the Delhi Metro network and during the first half of 2026 (January to June).

The operational report released by the CISF's Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) unit, the recovered amount includes Rs 15,77,061 in Indian currency, a bank cheque worth Rs 7,00,000, and foreign currencies belonging to international travellers. The foreign exchange recovered comprised 80 British pounds, 6,000 Nepalese rupees, 130 Singapore dollars, and approximately 1.15 crore Indonesian rupiah.

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The report highlights the force's unwavering commitment to honesty and efficiency, as personnel worked diligently to trace and return lost valuables to their rightful owners.

Beyond cash, CISF teams also recovered high-value personal belongings, including 80 grams of loose gold, two gold chains, two rings, two pairs of earrings, a mangalsutra, and several silver ornaments.

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In addition, 32 laptops containing critical professional data, 68 mobile phones, and nine high-value watches were successfully retrieved and handed back to passengers, reflecting the force's meticulous approach to lost-and-found operations.

The CISF also played a crucial humanitarian role during this period. In coordination with the DMRC and the Child Help Line, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel rescued and reunited 69 missing or runaway children with their families, preventing potential exploitation or harm.

Further strengthening commuter safety, the CISF teams extended immediate assistance to 152 women passengers in distress, ensuring their safe transit across the metro network.

During the six months, the unit successfully trained 389 external security personnel in advanced physical frisking and high-tech gadget-handling techniques. This specialized capacity-building drive empowered 203 personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) for the upcoming National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) operations, 63 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 40 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), 39 personnel from the International Bureau of Security Academies (IBSA), 36 personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and eight elite officers from the Indian Army.

"The Delhi Metro is a highly dynamic environment where security cannot be compromised, yet service with a human face remains our core philosophy," a senior CISF spokesperson said. "Whether it is safeguarding commuters, reuniting families, or returning lost valuables, our commitment to protection and security remains absolute."

The report paints a compelling picture of CISF personnel as not just security providers, but as silent guardians ensuring safety, compassion, and trust within one of the country's busiest transit systems. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)