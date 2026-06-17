India News | CISF Takes over Security Command of Delhi's Safdarjung Airport as Its 73rd Aviation Security Unit

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday formally inducted at the strategically vital Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

With this induction, Safdarjung Airport officially becomes the 73rd airport in India to come under the armed security cover of the CISF-- a Central Armed Police Force mandated to guard several vital installations, airports across India and the Delhi Metro.

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To permanently safeguard the installation, the CISF has proposed a robust, regular security strength of 136 specialised personnel headed by a Deputy Commandant (DC). This highly trained unit will replace the security duties previously managed by the Delhi Police and Nagaland Police.

To ensure a seamless operational takeover without interrupting vital VVIP helicopter schedules, the CISF said, the initial deployment has been executed under the Internal Security Duty Pattern (ISDP). "This allows the incoming contingent to fully integrate with the airside geography, local topography, and operational protocols of the Indian Air Force and Airport Authority of India (AAI)."

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This landmark transition marks a major milestone in the Ministry of Home Affairs national mandate to standardise and fortify civil aviation security under a unified, specialised federal force.

The transition ceremony commenced with a majestic Guard of Honour presented to Binita Thakur, ADG (APS), followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp.

Safdarjung Airport occupies a highly sensitive 213-acre urban footprint in South Delhi, adjacent to Aurobindo Marg and surrounded by critical government and military installations. Operating as a non-scheduled airport, it is of immense strategic importance as Delhi's primary hub for VVIP and VIP helicopter transit--frequently handling flights for the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister, as well as Cabinet Ministers and state Governors.

Due to the airport's open, road-facing runway, dense adjacent vegetation, and proximity to high-density residential areas, central security agencies had strongly recommended transitioning from localised policing to the CISF's specialised federal coverage.

During her address, CISF Additional Director General Binita Thakur highlighted the strategic importance of Safdarjung Airport and emphasised the immense significance of the CISF taking over the security of such critical national infrastructure. She underscored the professionalism, unwavering dedication, and commitment of CISF personnel in establishing a robust, foolproof security framework.

Congratulating the CISF, Airport Director KC Meena expressed his complete confidence that the CISF would uphold the highest global standards of aviation security, vigilance, and passenger-friendly interface. (ANI)

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