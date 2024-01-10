New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Ayodhya airport on Tuesday.

A senior CISF officer confirmed the development, informing that the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham, has been formally taken over by the CISF.

"In the next few days, a dedicated (CISF) unit will be deployed as per the requirement. We will ensure all the safety and security components as are necessary for the security of an international airport," he said.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's newest airport.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

