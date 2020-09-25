New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday took over the security of a hydroelectric power plant in a border town of Uttarakhand, officials said.

The Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project (VPHEP) in Chamoli district is located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Also Read | Farm Bill Protests in Tamil Nadu: Farmers Protest with Human Skulls Against Agriculture Bills.

A contingent of 51 armed CISF personnel were inducted at the facility on Friday and they will provide a counter-terrorist cover to it, a senior officer said.

The power plant is a part of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd and it is a run-of-the-river project with installed capacity of 444 MW over the river Alaknanda, a CISF spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bollywood Drug Probe: NCB to Summon Karan Johar Soon, Claims Akali Dal Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"This hydro power project is of national importance and is located near the sensitive LAC with China. The CISF will provide round-the-clock security cover to the facility," he said.

The force with a troop strength of about 1.62 lakh is the primary federal force that provides armed security cover to vital installations in the government and private domain of the country, apart from being the national civil aviation protection force. PTI NES

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)