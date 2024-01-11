New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of Indian Council of Medial Research, National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), in Maharashtra's Pune.

The force took over the security of the institute on Thursday. This unit is headed by inspector rank officer. The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the ICMR-NIV, Pune.

With this induction, the total units under CISF security cover have risen to 358 as of date.

ICMR-NIV (National Institute of Virology), Pune, is an Indian virology research institute and part of the Indian Council of Medial Research (ICMR). It is the government's apex research body and focuses on research on animal and human infections and the role of the environment. It led the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic from the front and also developed Covaxin.

In light of the increased threat perception to the biotechnology company situated across the country, ICMR-NIV is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and saboteurs. (ANI)

