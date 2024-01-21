Lucknow, January 21: Cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram ahead of Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya on Monday. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram ahead of Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

Goa's Panaji has been lit up and decorated ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. In Uttarakhand, on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the words 'Jai Sri Ram' have been written and a bow and arrow made with the help of earthen lamps during the Deepotsav at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar has been lit up ahead of the holy ceremony. Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has been lit up and decorated ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Pran Pratistha Ceremony: Ayodhya Set To Give Rousing Reception to Lord Ram on His Homecoming After Exile of 500 Years; Festive Atmosphere Prevails Across Country

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls on Monday, January 22. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 pm. Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Ram Lalla Idol Bathed With 114 Kalash Water: Ram Mandir Murti Undergoes Ceremonial Bath Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)