New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The hallmark of Modi's governance model is that it is citizen-centric and not voter-centric, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

He said the distinguishing features of this model are courage of conviction to move beyond status quo, capacity to break the taboos and firm decisiveness preceded by due diligence and research.

Also Read | New Zealand Score 99 for 8 for Against India in Second T20 International in … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends long hours developing innovative ideas and personally follows up major projects with a keenness to stick to timeline.

Modi has the capacity to walk the talk which is borne out by decisions like abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, he said.

Also Read | Naba Kishore Das Dies at 60: Odisha Health Minister Stood Up to BJD Wave Before Joining Naveen Patnaik, Managed COVID-19 Pandemic for State.

He said that grassroots participation of the citizens is being realised in Jammu & Kashmir only after Modi came to power in May, 2014.

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh said, this government does not follow the practice of stopping yatras as was being done by successive Congress governments.

He said that in 1953, BJP's idealogue Syama Prasad Mookerjee was illegally detained, when he was trying to enter Jammu and Kashmir and after a brief detention he died in a mysterious circumstance.

Singh said, in 1992, Modi was the key organiser of the BJP's Ekta Yatra under leadership of Dr Mulrli Manohar Joshi, when they unfurled the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)