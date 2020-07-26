New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Citizens of this country will protect the democracy and the Constitution by denying BJP's conspiracy of fraud, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking part in #SpeakUpForIndia online campaign, Gandhi wrote (Roughly translated from Hindi), "The democracy of India will run with the voice of the people on the basis of the constitution. The people of this country will protect democracy and the Constitution by denying BJP's conspiracy of fraud #SpeakUpForDemocracy."

Earlier today, Gandhi appealed citizens to raise their voice to "protect democracy" and launched the party's campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption "Let's unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy" (translated from Hindi).The video posted by the Congress leader has a voiceover in which the Congress party accuses the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of "ripping up constitution", "demolishing democracy" and "murdering democracy in Rajasthan".

"Today, When the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, the BJP is ripping up the constitution and demolishing our democracy. In 2018, people of Rajasthan elected the Congress government. Today, BJP is conspiring to topple democratically elected Congress government after doing the same in Madhya Pradesh, BJP is now trying to murder democracy in Rajasthan," it said.

"We demand BJP to stop toppling democratically elected governments. We demand to immediately convene an assembly session within our constitutional rights. Join #SpeakUpForDemocracy to raise your voice and protect democracy," it added.

Gandhi on Friday had accused the BJP of a conspiracy to bring down Rajasthan government.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party. (ANI)

