India News | Citizens Will Feel Insecure if Threats Go Unchecked: Former Bengaluru Commissioner Bhaskar Rao Questions Priyank Kharge over Handling of Death Threats

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): Former IPS officer and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday criticised Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over his remarks regarding death threats he allegedly received after assuming office, saying the minister should have ensured strict legal action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Rao questioned why Priyank Kharge had not initiated action to identify and prosecute the alleged perpetrators despite publicly speaking about receiving threats.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of June 9, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"Honable Priyank Kharge has publicly mentioned that he has received two death threats after assuming charge as Home Minister. He has not set the law into motion to detect the perpetrators, thereby burking a cognizable and non-bailable offence. Citizens will feel insecure as he has no seriousness about grave offences," Rao wrote.

He further alleged that such statements could send a wrong message to the public and law enforcement agencies.

Also Read | Delhi: Husband Snooped for Affair, Strangled 18-Year-Old Wife; Arrested.

"This will give room to criminals to intimidate people and police will refuse to take action as the grand Home Minister has set an example. DK Shivakumar should guide his Home Minister not to indulge in such immature, misleading and wrong statements," Rao said.

https://x.com/nimmabhaskar22/status/2064172658326130860

The BJP leader's remarks come amid a controversy surrounding alleged threats against Priyank Kharge. On Sunday, Karnataka Police arrested a 48-year-old man, identified as Sudhir Bangera, for allegedly posting casteist remarks and issuing a death threat against the minister on social media.

Kharge had earlier shared a screenshot of the alleged social media post on X, claiming that he was being targeted soon after taking charge as Home Minister.

"It hasn't even been 48 hours since I assumed charge as Home Minister, you are already showing your fear, anxiety and uneasiness," Kharge had said, while accusing the BJP of encouraging such behaviour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)