New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) From door-to-door survey to check breeding of mosquito larvae to displaying thematic panels in metro trains, civic bodies in Delhi have intensified anti-dengue campaigns to check spread of the vector-borne disease and raise awareness on its prevention amid a spike in cases.

The national capital has seen a surge in dengue cases in the last two weeks and the first death due to it was reported on Monday, a senior official said, adding that the deceased was a woman, aged about 35, who lived in Metro Colony in Sarita Vihar of south Delhi.

Also Read | Mobile Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Kashmir Valley as Precautionary Measure.

The three municipal corporations have intensified their efforts in both containing dengue and spreading awareness among people on its prevention.

According to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death due to dengue and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period.

Also Read | OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The total number of cases this year till October 9 had stood at 480. So, 243 fresh cases have been logged in one week.

Of the total count of dengue cases recorded in Delhi this year, 382 have been reported this month till October 16, which amount to nearly 52 per cent of the cumulative cases.

Hours after the reporting of the first death due to dengue from an area under its jurisdiction, the public health department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday said it has taken vector-control measures in the Metro Colony area and the locality has been kept "under surveillance by field staff".

In the Metro Colony, 426 houses were surveyed and breeding of mosquito larvae was found at 12 households, fogging was done at 323 houses, 10 legal notices were served and three challans were imposed, officials said.

The report said 2,21,42,066 visits have been made to various houses in the city by the three municipal corporations this year, including 72,36,078 by dengue breeding checking staff of the SDMC.

Of the total households surveyed, breeding of mosquito larvae were reported from 1,56,248 houses.

In south Delhi, from where the first dengue death has been recorded, breeding of mosquitoes was found at 57,547 houses, the report said.

Also, 1,22,358 legal notices have been issued for mosquito genetic conditions at various sites and 18,242 prosecutions launched, it said.

Civic authorities said handbills, posters and banners have been put up to raise awareness on prevention of dengue.

Messages have been displayed on metro trains, walls of public toilet blocks, bodies of auto-rickshaw to build awareness, SDMC authorities said, adding that 464 panels have also been displayed inside metro trains.

Awareness messages are being sent to RWAs representatives via WhatsApp and 55 lakh bulk messages with links have also been sent to people via SMS, the SDMC officials said.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

According to the SDMC report, 142 cases of malaria and 69 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till October 16 this year in Delhi.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has also intensified its drive to combat dengue and a new awareness campaign via radio stations has been started, and the message will be aired on radio stations from Tuesday onwards.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had run an intensive week-long campaign from October 2-7 to keep vector-borne diseases under control and efforts to combat dengue continues, the officials said.

A total of 1,072 cases and one death was logged in the entire year in 2020, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported had crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)