Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Clarifying that the state government doesn't use the civic body funds on any other work, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that the revenue of the municipalities or municipal corporations should be spent on the development of the respective areas only.

During a review meeting on municipalities and municipal corporations, in accordance to the central guidelines of Urban Local Bodies, held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the revenue of each municipality and corporation has to be spent locally on various projects and initiatives, as this makes the municipalities self-sustainable. He announced that employees' salaries will be directly paid by the state government.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: Man Beheads Wife With Axe in Fit of Rage, Places Head at Doorstep of Her Alleged Lover in Sangareddy District.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure, focusing on the reforms to be brought in for providing better services to the public, alongside developing municipalities and corporations.

He instructed the officials to focus on maintaining proper sanitation by keeping the water and sewerage system in good condition and cleaning them on a regular basis. Charges for maintaining sanitation, water and sewerage only have to be collected.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Mother Davusayammal.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary of Finance S S Rawat, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Syamala Rao, Commissioner of MA&UD Vijay Kumar and other officials were present at the review meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)