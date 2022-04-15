New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia will be flagging off the first flight from Gujarat's Keshod to Maharashtra's Mumbai and vice-versa on Saturday.

Alliance Air will commence the first flight from Keshod to Mumbai and vice-versa under the "Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik" Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS).

As per a press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Scindia will also be inaugurating upgraded facilities at Keshod Airport. He is scheduled to fly in the same flight to Mumbai.

UDAN-RCS under the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016 was launched on October 21, 2016.

The objective of the UDAN Scheme is to connect small and medium cities with big cities through air service. It seeks to fulfil the common citizen's dream of air travel, the release stated.

Under the UDAN-RCS scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has connected 415 routes with 66 Airports. This includes eight Heliports and two Water Aerodromes. (ANI)

