Gwalior, Nov 30 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said his ministry had made all preparations in the face of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dies by Suicide, Shoots Himself With Service Rifle in Ramban.

“We are putting emphasis on keeping an eye on passengers coming from the 12 countries considered sensitive for the new variant," he told reporters here.

Also Read | FIFA Arab Cup 2021: Teams, Format, Schedule and Everything You Need To Know About the Competition.

"Though it will affect flight movement, precaution is necessary,” he added.

The Union government has issued directives that passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Israel among other countries be screened at the airports, and also asked the states to remain alert.

Scindia, meanwhile, also informed that programs will be started to give a fillip to drone technology in Madhya Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)