India News | Civil Hospital in Aurangabad to Add 30 Beds

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 07:00 PM IST
India News | Civil Hospital in Aurangabad to Add 30 Beds

Aurangabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The capacity of Civil Hospital at Aurangabad in Maharashtra will go up to 200 by June end, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Soldiers Who Attained Martyrdom During Clashes With Chinese Army in Galwan Valley: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

"Symptomatic patients are being treated here. We earlier had a capacity of 140 beds. We have taken it to 170 now. A ward with 30 more beds will be ready by the last week of June," Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

