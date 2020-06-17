India News | Civil Hospital in Aurangabad to Add 30 Beds

Aurangabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The capacity of Civil Hospital at Aurangabad in Maharashtra will go up to 200 by June end, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility.

"Symptomatic patients are being treated here. We earlier had a capacity of 140 beds. We have taken it to 170 now. A ward with 30 more beds will be ready by the last week of June," Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.

