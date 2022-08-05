Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 5 (ANI): A civilian, who was injured during an encounter that broke out Friday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam succumbed to his injuries, said police.

However, an Indian Army jawan who also sustained injuries is still hospitalized at 92 base Hospital Srinagar.

Also Read | Assam Horror: Caught in Compromising Position, Wife and Her Lover Killed Husband, Cut His Body Into Pieces and Threw in Septic Tank in Nagaon.

The deceased civilian is identified as Manzoor Lone, a resident of Redwani Bala, Kulgam.

"Injured civilian namely Manzoor Lone S/O Abdullah Lone R/O Redwani Bala Kulgam succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR, R/O Ramban is hospitalised at 92 base Hospital Srinagar. Search operation concluded," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Also Read | Nagpur: Man Appears for Driving Licence Test Posing As Applicant; 3 Booked.

Earlier in the morning, an encounter broke out in the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar had asserted that there have been no civilian casualties due to firing by security forces in the union territory in the past three years.

"In the past three years, there have been no civilian casualties due to police, security force firing. There are no more incidents of stone-pelting at the site of an encounter. Now, we are quick to identify and nab terrorists," Vijay Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order), Kashmir told mediapersons.

The ADGP's comments came hours after an encounter broke out at the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

On Thursday, a labourer died and two others were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama district. All three labourers were from Bihar.

According to police, the terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama on Thursday night, which resulted in the death of one labourer while two others sustained injuries.

Earlier on July 31, one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan, was killed in the Binner area of J-K's Baramulla district. According to the police, he was active since May 2022.

In the July 30 joint operation of The Police, Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn), that broke in the Wanigam Bala village of Baramulla, the J-K police eliminated one terrorist.

In the operation, one Indian Army assault dog also lost its life, while three personnel of the security forces sustained minor injuries.

The police acted on a specific input and launched a joint cordon-and-search operation, after which they recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 Rifle, three AK magazines, seven AK-rounds, one pouch and one bag from the site of the encounter.

The J-K police had also apprehended two hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba during an encounter in Baramulla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)