New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Chief Justice of India N V Ramana hailed the contribution of Justice R Subhash Reddy, who demitted office on Tuesday after serving for over four years in the Supreme Court, saying he upheld and protected people's liberties and has compassion and consciousness about social realities.

In a separate function organised virtually by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the CJI said that retirement is just like “freedom regained”, particularly for a judge as he is then free from all the restrictions that come with the office and can express his views on all issues “freely and frankly”.

“When on the Bench, a judge cannot defend himself against even motivated attacks. A retired judge is free to defend himself, when the need arises. I am sure Brother Reddy will make the best usenewfoundnew found freedom,” he added.

Justice Reddy, who was elevated to the apex court on November 2, 2018, has the distinction of being the first judge from Telangana, and with his retirement, the total strength of apex court judges has come down to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34.

In his farewell remarks, Justice Reddy raised the issue of pendency of cases and called for bringing drastic reforms keeping in mind the present-day needs of society.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh and others also spoke at the occasion.

“I have always cherished his strong support and friendship in all 30 years of our association. I give him my best wishes. Justice Subhash Reddy is the first judge from Telangana to become a Supreme Court judge after the new state was carved out,” the CJI said at the ceremonial hearing at noon.

Justice Ramana said that Justice Reddy, like him, belonged to an agricultural family and achieved many milestones in his journey as a legal professional.

“Throughout his tenure as a judge for 20 years in different high courts and the Supreme Court of India, he always upheld and protected the people's liberties,” the CJI said.

He took up several death penalty cases, and would spend an immense amount of time on them to ensure that the person gets a fair chance at justice even at the last stage, he said.

“On the Bench, I personally witnessed his analytical skills while deciding cases of Anuradha Bhasin, Foundation of Media Professionals, and Shah Faisal v. Union of India,” Justice Ramana added.

"Justice Reddy, during his tenure as a Supreme Court judge, dealt with several sensitive questions of law and penned down more than 100 judgments. I have also shared a bench with him and have benefited from his opinions and acumen,” he said.

Justice Reddy is known for his “compassion and consciousness about social realities”, the CJI said, adding that the outgoing judge will be remembered for his dedicated commitment to the administrative side of the apex court.

The CJI recalled his association with Justice Reddy from his days as a lawyer and said he practiced for 22 years at tribunals, civil courts, the Andhra Pradesh High Court and also before the Supreme Court in civil, criminal, constitutional, revenue, taxation, labour, company and service matters on both original and appellate side.

“His field of specialisation was in Constitutional Law. He was standing counsel for several premier institutions,” Justice Ramana said.

It is not easy to bid farewell to a friend who is known to you for nearly four decades, he said.

At the SCBA function, the retiring judge recalled his struggle as a first-generation lawyer startintimelineser from a small village.

He also spoke about the backlog of cases in the courts and the gradual "decline" in efficiency and quality of justice.

“Deterioration of human values had its impact in rising cases and crimes. All courts have a huge backlog of pending cases, every year this backlog swells in size due to an increase in cases,” he said.

Justice Reddy added, “Unless we come up with comprehensive planning giving timeliines for disposal of cases, the present system may not work. It's high time for all stakeholders to think seriously to bring drastic reforms keeping in mind the present-day needs of society.”

“It is a sad day that Justice Reddy is going to retire. He had an extensive career before Andhra Pradesh HC and the Supreme Court. It was not surprising when he got elevated,” Venugopal said during the virtual proceedings.

“I had an interaction with him when he was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, he was extremely popular in the Bar,” the top-most law officer said.

“It is a sad moment when a judge retires, especially someone who has been so popular amongst the Bar. He has all qualities that Bar wants in a judge. He gives respect to members of Bar, he is not persuaded by public opinion and goes by the brief,” SCBA President Vikas Singh said.

Mehta, in his brief address, said that he assisted Justice Reddy in the Gujarat High Court also and “he has been very kind and courteous inside and outside court. That makes him a gentleman judge.”

Justice Reddy, born in 1957 in an agricultural family in Kamaram Village of Chinna Shankarampet Mandal, Medak District, was enrolled as an advocate in Andhra Pradesh on October 30, 1980.

He was the standing counsel for premier institutions like S V University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University before being elevated as Additional Judge of

