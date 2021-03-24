New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor.

CJI Bobde Wednesday wrote a letter to the Central government recommending to appoint Justice NV Ramana as the next CJI.

Presently, Justice Ramana is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the CJI.

Bobde has written to the Union Law Ministry clearing the way for Justice Ramana to be appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India.

CJI Bobde is scheduled to retire on April 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)