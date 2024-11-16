New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has expressed concern over the "exodus of young talent" from litigation practice and said there is a need to ensure their financial and social security.

Speaking at the "Felicitation Function" organised by the Bar Council of India, Khanna said there is a need to create a minimum remuneration standard for young advocates in the first few years of their career.

Also Read | Kushinagar Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped by Teenage Neighbour in Uttar Pradesh.

"The exodus of young talent from litigation practice is not merely about personal choice rather it is symptomatic of the structural issues, such as meagre financial and social security in the profession, especially for the first-generation lawyers.

"To attract the community of young lawyers dedicated to serving the public, we must work towards making the profession a more conducive space, address entry-level barriers and promote support," the CJI said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 28 Job Vacancies of Technical Superintendent, Technical Officer and Other Posts of IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024 at iitb.ac.in.

Khanna said a concerning trend is being witnessed where bright young legal minds are increasingly gravitating towards corporate law firms or quitting law altogether to pursue managerial roles.

"While corporate practice or house roles certainly come with their own merit, we must ask ourselves -- are we, the torch-bearers of the legal community, somehow failing to guide young lawyers towards public interest work? Who will represent the common citizens in the future?" he said.

Khanna commended the Bar Council of India's recent recommendation for paying a stipend or remuneration to young lawyers in urban and rural areas.

"This would hopefully give early exposures to the young lawyers in the courtroom practice so that they can make informed career choices rather than defaulting towards the corporate path," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)