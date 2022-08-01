New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Chief Justice N V Ramana called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.

Ramana was accompanied by his wife Shiv Mala. "Justice Shri N V Ramana, Chief Justice of India along with his wife, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," The President's official handle tweeted.

