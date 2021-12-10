New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Friday paid his last respects to India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife, who were among the 13 killed in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

The CJI, after finishing hearings of cases listed before his bench, went to 3, Kamraj Marg, the official residence of the late CDS here, and laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

The mortal remains of Gen Rawat and his wife were kept at their official residence here before cremation at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. PTI SJK

