Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Chief Justice of India N V Ramana laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre at Raidurg in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The International Arbitration and Mediation Centre is India's first arbitration centre for alternate dispute resolution.

Also Read | Karnataka Senior Congress Leader and MLC CM Ibrahim Quits Party.

IAMC Hyderabad was inaugurated by CJI Ramana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in December last year. Since then it was being operated from a temporary campus at Nanakramguda.

On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony, Trustees of the Centre and Judges of Supreme Court Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice Hima Kohli were present.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Mosque in Mariupol, Hospitals in Mykolaiv Shelled; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France President Emmanuel Macron Hold Joint Phone Call With Vladimir Putin.

Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Prashant Kumar Misra, Judges of High Court of Telangana, and Ministers of Government of Telangana also marked their gracious presence for the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)