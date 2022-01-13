Tirupati (AP), Jan 13 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday, a temple official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Kills His 9-Year-Old Son for Failing To Find Mobile Phone in Alawalpur Madaiya Village.

After paying his obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, Justice Ramana, an ardent devotee, walked through the traditionally bedecked sacred passage called Vaikunta Dwaram encircling the inner sanctum of the shrine, opened once a year only on Vaikunta Ekadasi day, the official told PTI.

Also Read | India Reports 2,47,417 New COVID-19 Cases, 380 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Justice Ramana, arrived here on Wednesday night to offer prayers, the official said.

After an overnight stay at the highly guarded TTD guest here on the hills, the Chief Justice visited the shrine this morning.

Before leaving the hills, Justice Ramana also took part for a short time in the golden chariot procession of Lord Venkateswara taken out around the sprawling temple complex, the official said.

Later, Justice Ramana also offered prayers at the shrine of Goddess Padmavathi in Tiruchanur near here, he said.

On arrival at the hill temple, TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and others have accorded a warm welcome to Ramana, the official said, adding that the CJI had visited the shrine on October 14 last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)