New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday that the bench will accommodate lawyers if they are facing problems due to road congestion as Delhi faced traffic jams due to farmers' protests.

The assurance from a bench led by CJI Chandrachud came in the morning when the bench assembled to hear the proceedings.

Also Read | India Is Bangladesh's Largest Export Destination in Asia, Says Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma.

The court said that if any lawyer faces a problem with traffic issues, the bench will accomodate.

The farmers' protest has been called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Two Held for Running High-Profile Prostitution Racket in Goregaon.

They are demanding the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) and the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital because of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

Delhi Police have already enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies as part of measures to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish Aggarwala on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud to take suo motu action against erring farmers for forcibly trying to enter Delhi in a bid to create nuisance and disturb the daily life of citizens.

He also requested CJI Chandrachud to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to lawyers not being present before the courts due to traffic congestions and other (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)