India News | CJI Takes Serious Note of Lawyer's Complaint About Registry Misplaced Case Files

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday took serious note of the complaint by an advocate alleging that an urgent case filed over ten days ago had not yet been listed due to a lapse by its Registry.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana was informed by an advocate that an urgent case filed on June 8 had still not been registered were allegedly misplaced by the Registry.

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"We have written a representation to the Registrar. The case file appears to have been misplaced at the end of the Registry, and because of this, it has not been listed before the Court," the advocate told the bench, seeking urgent intervention.

The counsel requested the top court to direct the Registry to trace the file, re-register the matter and list it urgently. He also told the bench that he received no response from the Registry despite representations being submitted, including one made the previous day.

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The CJI expressed concern over the allegation and warned that accountability would be fixed if the allegation was found to be true.

"It is a very serious matter if the Registry has misplaced the file. If our Registry is misplacing files in urgent matters, then do you think I will only spare the matter by directing listing? I must do something more. Please give me the details. I would like to look into this inefficiency. What is the reason behind it?" remarked the CJI.

The CJI directed that a formal complaint be immediately submitted by the Advocate-on-Record, and he would personally look into the matter.

Earlier, the CJI also expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Registry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)