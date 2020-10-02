Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday gave a call to clap for village volunteers and other village secretariat employees to appreciate the selfless service they render.

Reddy along with Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and others clapped at 7 pm at his camp office.

These systems were introduced by Jagan government on last year Gandhi Jayanti day.

The Chief Minister said that village volunteers are rendering selfless services without anticipating any profit, so that Gram Swaraj is being realised.

This is an appropriate time to respect their work with claps, he said. (ANI)

