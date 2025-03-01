Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 1 (ANI): A tense situation unfolded along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Sepahijala district on February 28, when a group of 20-25 Bangladeshi miscreants intruded into Indian territory near Border Pillar (BP) reference 2050/7-S in the BOP Putia area at around 7:30 PM.

According to a release, "The intruders, allegedly engaged in smuggling activities in coordination with Indian miscreants, were intercepted by a patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF). Upon being cautioned, the miscreants launched a violent attack on the BSF personnel, resulting in serious injuries to one BSF Jawan."

The situation escalated further when the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons from the BSF personnel. In a bid to protect himself and prevent further escalation, a BSF jawan fired a non-lethal PAG (Pump Action Gun) round in self-defense, which led to injuries to one Bangladeshi national, as per the release.

The release further stated, "Both the injured BSF Jawan and the Bangladeshi intruder were immediately evacuated for medical treatment and are currently undergoing treatment at respective hospitals."

Further investigations are underway, and additional details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police, under the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Mundhe, conducted searches in Mankhurd, Vashi Naka, Kalamboli, Panvel, Kopri Thane, Kalyan, and Mumbra on Monday and apprehended 16 Bangladeshi intruders.

Mumbai Police said, "Under the orders of Dr Praveen Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Zone-1, 14 teams from police stations within Zone-1 conducted searches in Mankhurd, Vashi Naka, Kalamboli, Panvel, Kopri Thane, Kalyan, Mumbra and has apprehended 16 Bangladeshi intruders. Authorities have registered new cases against those with no prior record, while those already facing charges will have this added to their existing files. The investigation is still underway." (ANI)

