Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A clash between two groups over money left one person dead and three others injured at Rajpurkala village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Rohit and Sanjiv (30) had an altercation and in the firing Sanjiv, his brother Mohit and two children sustained bullet injuries, Assistant Superintendent of Police, (Rural) Atul Srivastava said.

While Sanjiv died, the three others have been admitted to a hospital.

Four police teams have been constituted to arrest Rohit and his father Rajendra.

