Faridabad, Apr 4 (PTI) An 18-year-old class 12 student was stabbed to death while he was sleeping in his house in Sanjay colony here, police said on Tuesday.

Hearing him scream, the younger brother of the victim woke up and tried to chase the assailant but lost him, they said.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Ministry Disbursed Nearly Rs 30 Crore in FY 2022-23 Under PLI Scheme for Drones.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, Santosh Bhagat, Vishal, his elder son, was sleeping in the house with his younger brother and sister Monday night when he was stabbed by someone unknown.

Mujesar Police conducted the body's post mortem and handed it over to family on Tuesday. The post mortem revealed that he was stabbed five times in his chest.

Also Read | Forbes World's Billionaires List 2023: Mukesh Ambani 9th Richest Person With Net Worth of USD 83.4 Billion, Remains Wealthiest Individual in Asia.

Bhagat in his complaint said he was on duty when his son was stabbed and was told about it by his wife on phone around 1 am.

"I reached home and took Vishal to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. My son had an altercation with a youth a few days back who lives in the same colony," he said in his complaint.

Faridabad Police Spokesman Sube Singh said police are scouring the CCTV footage of the area and questioning the people around.

A probe is underway and the assailant will be arrested soon, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)