Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): A class 12 student allegedly hung herself to death in her hostel room of a government-aided school in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur District, police said on Monday.

The security near the school area and the girls' village was increased following the incident.

As per reports, it is alleged that the girl committed suicide and will be shifted to Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) as per Madras High Court's ruling, which stated that any death inside an educational institution must be investigated by the CB-CID.

Meanwhile, parents and relatives of the girl staged protests by blocking roads at Thekkalur demanding action into the matter.

The incident comes in the wake of the suicide of a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi of the state who died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers.

After the death of the student, who purportedly jumped from the terrace of her hostel at a private school in Kallakuruchi there were violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem Police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas. Section 144 had to be imposed in several areas. The High Court also ordered the Police to find out who instigated the violence.

The last rites of the deceased Class 12 girl, who died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers were performed in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi Veppur on Saturday.

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the family of the Class 12 student who died in Kallakurichi, to accept her body which is currently in police custody, and asked the parents not to draw the case out further.

The Court was hearing a plea by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking direction from the parents to collect the student's mortal remains and conduct the last rites.

The High Court Bench ordered the parents to collect the body no later than 11 am on Saturday, July 23, failing which police action would be taken. The parents have agreed to collect the body between 6 am and 7 am on Saturday.(ANI)

