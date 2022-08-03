Bareilly (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A 12-year-old student was killed after a volleyball post fell on him while he was playing at his school in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The volleyball post fell on Vishesh Srivastava at the private school in Arola area on Tuesday when he was playing in the rain, his family members alleged.

The Class 7 student was rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate RD Pandey said legal action will be taken on the basis of the complaint of the parents.

The victim's family blamed the school administration for the incident, asking why it allowed the boy to play in the rain.

There was no immediate reaction available from the school management.

