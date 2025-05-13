Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor and stated that a strong message had been sent that if any incident of terrorism took place, a befitting reply would be given to Pakistan.

"PM Modi has given a message to the world that as per the agreement that has been made between India and Pakistan, if any incident of terrorism takes place in future, a befitting reply will be given to it and Pakistan has been clearly told that in future, if there will be any talks, then it will be only on ending terrorism on the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir..." Pal said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Haryana Board Result 2025: HBSE Likely To Announce Haryana Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Results Soon at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Check Marks.

He further stated that the PM had also given a strong message that terror, trade and talks could not go hand in hand.

"Through this, he has given a clear message that terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade cannot go together..." Pal said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | No Miss Pakistan at Miss World 2025, Meet Miss India Nandini Gupta, Miss Nepal Srichchha Pradhan and Other Contestants From Subcontinent (View Photos).

Earlier, party chief Virendra Sachdeva also hailed the PM and said that a strong message had been sent to Pakistan that "terror and talks cannot go together."

Speaking to ANI, Virendraa Sachdeva said that the entire nation is standing with Prime Minister Modi and the armed forces."

"In his address, PM Modi saluted the valour and courage of our armed forces...PM Modi has given a clear message to Pakistan that terror and talks cannot go together... The entire nation is standing with PM Modi and the armed forces," the Delhi BJP president said.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, addressed the nation via videoconference on Monday. In his address, he remarked that the nation has witnessed both India's strength and restraint in recent days.

He extended his salute to the country's formidable armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists on behalf of every Indian citizen.PM Modi asserted that Pakistan's military and government have continuously nurtured terrorism, warning that such actions will eventually lead to Pakistan's own downfall.

He declared that if Pakistan seeks survival, it must dismantle its terror infrastructure--there is no other path to peace. He reaffirmed India's firm stance, stating that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot run parallel, and blood and water cannot flow together.

Addressing the global community, he reiterated India's long-standing policy that any discussions with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and any negotiations with Pakistan will center around Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)